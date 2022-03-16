Ducati Panigale V2 Troy Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary in India

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has announced the launch of a very special motorcycle, the Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary, priced at INR 21,30,000 (Ex-showroom India).

Ducati Panigale V2 Troy Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary celebratory bike is characterized by a dedicated livery that recalls that of the Ducati 996 R on which Troy won his first title, by the equipment with Ohlins components and by the attention to detail that enhances its sportiness.

21 has been a magic number for Ducati ever since Troy Bayliss sculpted it with his victories in motorcycling history. Precisely in 2021, twenty years after winning the 2001 Superbike World Championship, Ducati paid homage to the legendary career of the Australian rider by dedicating a special motorcycle to him, produced in a numbered series, which celebrates the first of the three World SBK titles won by Bayliss: the Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary.

The bond between Bayliss and Ducati Corse in the Superbike World Championship is one of the most fascinating stories in the motorsport universe. The results of this beautiful adventure are 52 victories, 94 podiums and three world titles (2001, 2006 and 2008) won with three different bikes: the twin-cylinder 996 R, the 999 R and the 1098 R.

The Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary will be available in limited numbers across dealers in India and prices start at INR 21,30,000 (Ex-Showroom, India).