Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Goes on Sale in India

Ducati has launched the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, the sportiest model in this range, in India. The motorcycle is now on sale for Rs 31.48 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are open and the deliveries will commence in November.

Created for the ones who are a cut above than the rest with their passion for riding, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is a product of the excellent Multistrada V4 platform: where performance, smoothness, and reliability of the V4 Granturismo engine, together with the ease of handling, the comfort for rider and passenger alike, state-of-the-art equipment and electronics, are part of the cornerstones of the Multistrada V4 family.

Apart from these solid foundations, the new V4 Pikes Peak was developed by introducing significant changes in terms of chassis set-up, premium ergonomics, electronic controls as well as numerous dedicated components, which give the bike a distinctly sportier attitude compared to the Multistrada V4.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said, “The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is one of a kind. It takes the sporty qualities of the Ducati adventure bike to the extreme with its dedicated ‘Pikes Peak’ livery, 17” front wheel with sports road tyres, single-sided swingarm, Öhlins suspension and brand-new Race Riding Mode. This technologically advanced motorcycle is designed for those Ducatisti, who love the thrill of sporty riding, especially on mountain twisties or between the chicanes of a racetrack. We are elated to be expanding the Multistrada family in India with the all-new Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, the most breath-taking sporty adventure motorcycle on sale in India today.”