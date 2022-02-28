Ducati Multistrada V4 Gets Updated for 2022

With almost 10,000 motorcycles delivered worldwide, the Multistrada V4 ended 2021 as the best-selling and most popular family in the Ducati range. Now, for 2022, the motorcycle has been updated.

The first new feature for the Multistrada V4 family in 2022 concerns the colour range of the S version, which expands with the addition of the new Iceberg White livery. It is a glossy white colour that enhances the refined lines of the bike. The Iceberg White Multistrada V4 S will be available in Ducati dealerships starting from March and joins the Ducati Red and Aviator Grey colour options. The bike can be ordered in four different trims (Essential, Radar, Travel & Radar, Full).

For the electronic package, the main update lies in a new semi-automatic function of the electronic suspension for the Multistrada V4 S, called Minimum Preload. This feature allows you to reduce the height of the motorcycle and makes it easier and safer to place your feet on the ground during city use or when manoeuvring at low speed, especially with a passenger on board.

Another important software update concerns the interaction between the rider and the bike, which is now more functional thanks to the improvements implemented in the Infotainment (Ducati Connect) and HMI (Human-Machine Interface) areas.

The improvements made by Ducati to the Multistrada V4 project for 2022 also concern the Ducati Performance accessories line, which is enriched with two important elements: the lowered suspension kit and a set of aluminium bags.