Ducati DesertX Arrives in India to Stir Up the ADV Segment

Ducati DesertX enters India. The new ADV from the Italian motorcycle company is finally here. It has been launched at Rs 17.91 lakh (ex-showroom) and is ready to stir the ADV segment in the country.

The design of the Ducati DesertX is a modern interpretation of the lines of the enduro motorcycles of the ‘80s, created by the Centro Stile Ducati following criteria of essentiality and robustness. This "Robust Design" highlights the sportiness of a motorcycle while conveying the spirit of adventure from the very first glance.

In the Ducati DesertX, ergonomics was most carefully taken into consideration by Ducati test riders during the development phase. For the motorcycle must be able to offer maximum control in stand-up riding typical of off-road riding, with a good level of comfort when riding on the road. Thus, the saddle-footpeg-handlebar triangulation was only approved after endless off-road tests and long test sessions on asphalt.

The DesertX is a motorcycle with a marked aptitude for traveling on any terrain. Its load capacity is 240 kg and the aluminum cases, available as an accessory, have a total volume of 76 litre, which can become 117 litre in combination with the top case. The bike’s adventurous nature is also expressed through the 21 litre fuel tank capacity and the availability, as an accessory, of a rear tank with a capacity of 8 litre. Fuel transfer from the rear to the front tank is enabled when the fuel level in the main tank falls below a certain level and can be activated from the dashboard.

The engine of the DesertX is the well-known and much-appreciated 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution. The engine delivers 110 hp at 9,250 rpm and the torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm, with an ability to combine Ducati performance with a smooth delivery.

Safety and performance of the DesertX are also enhanced by its electronic systems, which represent the state of the art in terms of riding assistance. The main new features are specific settings for the Enduro Riding Mode and the introduction of the new Rally Riding Mode, in addition to Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet.