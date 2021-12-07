DRE Dream Tour of 2022 - The Multistrada V4 Experience - Reg Now Open

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati is back with another Dream Tour in January 2022 called DRE Dream Tour – The Multistrada V4 Experience, which will take place in Rajasthan.

The escapade will begin on 18th January for 6 days and 5 nights till 23rd January. The riders will travel a total of 2,100 kilometers, starting their journey from New Delhi, steering towards the dunes of Bikaner, then off to Jaisalmer via Longewala, further to Osian via Khichan and Mandwa, and then routing back to New Delhi. The route of the tour will be packed with vast highways, back roads, and light trails.

The Early Bird Cost (Booking done between 7th December to 28th December) for a Twin sharing package is INR 35,000 and for a single room, the package is INR 48,000. The last date of Registration is 8th January, and Ducatisti can get in touch with their nearest Ducati dealer or call 98111 23133 to book their slot.

Package Cost Inclusions:

• All meals and accommodation from breakfast of 18th January to Snack stop of 23rd January.

• Tea/Coffee stops with quick bites.

• Ducati mechanic with DDS and special tools (Spares will be carried basis availability and charged to the customer if used).

• Two Back up vehicles equipped with Advance Medical Backup, On the go tech support.

• Two ride marshals.

• Training Session in a controlled environment on how to ride in the sand.

Package Cost Exclusions:

• Fuel for the rider’s bikes (any damage sustained during the ride).

• Any alcohol, room service other than what’s mentioned in the pre-decided package with the hotels.

• Any other charges that arise due to conditions beyond control like medical emergencies, road disruptions etc.

• Once the ride is confirmed for EagleRider to work, no cancellations/refund under any circumstances, any guest with no show, or not able to complete due to some reason.

• 100% refund, in case of COVID-19, with RT-PCR report any time before the ride.