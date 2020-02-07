Devot Motors electric motorcycle prototype - Live From Auto Expo 2020

Devot Motors has showcased its first model, which is an electric naked roadster. The upcoming electric motorcycle is still in development stages and the company is yet to give it a name.

Devot Motors says that its electric motorcycle prototype has a top speed of 100 km/h and can go up to 200 km on a full charge. Keyless operation, modular batteries, overcharging protection and regenerative braking are some of the key features. Moreover, the bike also features an on-board charger. The company claims that it is also working on bringing fast charging support. The production version is slated to roll out at the end of this year.

Talking about the design of the Devot prototype, the motorcycle looks hefty and front-heavy, with the majority of the flesh concentrate around the tank. At the front, it gets a circular headlight with all-LED elements, beefy blacked-out front telescopic forks and alloy wheels. Its dual shock absorbers come attached to a box section swingarm. While the tail sports a sleek LED light strip. Brake light and turn indicators of the rear section are situated at the tyre-hugger. Overall, it sports a very retro/ classic-bike inspired appeal.

Devot Motors plans to also start the deliveries of its first model at the end of this year.