Fresh Details Of Sixth-Gen BMW M3 G80 Revealed In A New Video

BMW has released a new video that reveals a lot of details about the upcoming G80 M3. The video showcases the M3 prototype doing some hot laps on the Nurburgring race track. The new video affirms that the G80 M3 is nearing the production and will be offered in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive layout. However, the prototype in the video is heavily camouflaged, but it still sheds some details of the design.

First and foremost is that it gets a wider stance than the regular 3-Series, courtesy the flared-out fenders. It also gets some extra air vents on the front facet, while the rear facet gets quad exhaust tips. All of this will together help the M3 pack in some aggression in comparison to the 3-Series. Furthermore, complementing the overall aesthetics of the car are the bigger alloy wheels and wider tyres.

Talking of the powertrain, the 2021 G80 M3 is likely to borrow mechanicals from the X3 M. The high-performance SUV draws power from a twin-turbo 3.0L V6 petrol engine. It is offered in two configurations – 473 HP and 503 HP. However, the torque output remains identical in both the configurations at 600 Nm. With these figures, the X3 M is capable of reaching a tonne in just 4.21 seconds. Since the G80 M3 will be a lighter car than the X3 M, expect it to be even quicker. If rumours are to be believed, the G80 M3 will come with a 6-speed MT with the rear-wheel-drive layout. The all-wheel-drive model, on the other hand, will get an 8-speed automatic transmission.

However, the brand has been tight-lipped about the car’s specifications; they have revealed the fuel-consumption and CO2 emissions. The figures stand at 10.5L for every 100 km and 239 g/km for the fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions, respectively. Interestingly, these figures are identical to that of the X3 M. The new-gen BMW M3 is likely to make its official debut by the end of this year, and will take on the likes of Mercedes-Benz AMG C63.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more BMW updates and other four-wheeler news.