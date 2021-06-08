Best Tata Cars You Can Buy in India Under INR 10 Lakh - Altroz, Nexon and More

The Tata badge in the Indian market has stood for quality, durability and cars that have made it to the hall of fame in their respective segments. However, somewhere down the line, Tata Motors lost its mojo amidst a barge of new age products from Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai among other carmakers. While everybody thought Tata will not make a comeback anytime soon, they decided to launch Zica, which was later called Tiago. That was back in 2016 and 5 years later, there's no looking back for the Indian carmaker.

In recent years, Tata Motors has significantly stepped up their game in the Indian market with models that sports new design language, potent powertrains and a great value for money. Not only this, Tata cars are incredibly safe, garnering high safety ratings from Global NCAP agency, making them perfect for the Indian market. Hence if you are looking for a car that borders between the safest and the best-looking, Tata is the way to go about. And here are 5 cars to help you further-

Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz was introduced as the brand’s first-ever premium hatchback that goes against players like the Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The Altroz promised some incredibly good features like 90 degree opening doors among others. The top-of-the-line XZ trim gets keyless entry and start, electric ORVMs, and cruise control. Also on offer is flat-bottom, tilt-adjustable steering wheel with controls for audio and voice commands. The driver’s seat is height adjustable. There’s a single zone digital climate control system with rear AC vents along with a Harman touchscreen multimedia system complete with Andriod Auto and Apple Carplay.

In terms of powertrain, the car gets two petrol as well as one diesel engine option. The petrol engine comes in the form of a 1.2-litre unit that outputs 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. There's also a 1.2L turbo-petrol engine that puts out 110hp and 140Nm of torque. The diesel, on the other hand, is a 1.5-litre engine that delivers 89 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. Tata is offering a sole manual transmission option throughout the range. Also, Altroz could soon get a DCT gearbox, brand's first dual clutch gearbox.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon competes in the hotly-contested compact SUV segment against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet among others. Despite this, Nexon is turning out to be a success for Tata becoming its bestseller vehicle and also among top 3 compact SUVs in India. On the outside, it features sharp and sporty headlamps and rounded-off grille. The vehicle gets large air intakes and contrasting skid plates. In its latest version, the car sits on a set of newly designed alloy wheels.

The Nexon features an semi-digital instrument cluster along with floating infotainment screen with mobile connectivity features as well. Apart from the new upholstery, the Nexon’s updated cabin also packs in new equipment to get it up to the mark with the competition. This includes a sunroof, fast mobile charger, rain-sensing wipers and cruise control. The Tata Nexon is powered by 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 118bhp 170Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that delivers 108bhp and 260Nm of torque. Transmission options include the same old six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. Tata Nexon also distinguishes itself as the only sub-compact SUV to be also as an EV.

Tata Tiago

Like mentioned above, it was the Tata Tiago that changed the brand's destiny in India and has turned out to be quite a success. In its most recent update, the Tata Tiago got quite a few comprehensive updates over its predecessor. On the outside, the hatchback gets new front bumper, headlamps and a new grille. In addition to this, the car also gets dual-tone alloy wheels, a black roof and black ORVMs with turn indicators. On the inside, the new Tiago gets a mild update over its predecessor for freshness. The most major update of which is a fully digital instrument cluster as well as a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto alongside other connectivity options like USB and AUX-IN.

In terms of powertrain, the Tiago is powered by a sole 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. The engine can be had in both five-speed manual and five-speed AMT options. Tata Tiago also received a turbo model under partnership with Jayem in the past but it didn't turn out be a success. Tata is now planning another turbo edition, with better tuning to steering and suspension.

Tata Tigor

Last on our list is the Tata Tigor, the Tiago based compact sedan, and also the most affordable sedan of India going up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze. Along with the Tiago, the Tata Tigor also received a substantial update with a fresh set of features and fresh design updates. Exterior-wise, the Tigor is based on the IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy. The vehicle takes inspiration from the Altroz with the protruding grille and wraparound headlamps. The front bumper is tweaked with a pair of large horizontal louvres for air-vents and there is a redesigned fog-lamp housing which now also integrates a pair of newly designed DRLs.

The interior is more or less similar to its predecessor except for new upholstery, updated instrument cluster and new features. Under the hood, the Tigor is also powered by a sole 1.2-litre petrol engine. The petrol engine produces 84bhp and 114Nm. Transmission options include the same five six-speed manual gearboxes and an AMT unit.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Tata updates and other four-wheeler news.