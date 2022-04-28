Dacia Celebrates Production of its 10 Millionth Vehicle

Dacia is celebrating the production of its 10 millionth vehicle since the brand was born in 1968. The stylish New Dacia Duster Extreme SE in Urban Grey was produced on Wednesday 20 April 2022 at the Mioveni plant in Romania.

Within the 10 million vehicles produced, there have been:

2.6 million Dacia Sandero and Sandero Stepway, the best-selling vehicle to private customers in Europe since 2017

2.1 million Dacia Duster, the best-selling SUV to private customers in Europe since 2018

1.95 million Dacia Logan and Logan MCV

2.3 million Dacia 1300 (and variants)

Dacia started assembling its very first vehicle, the Dacia 1100, in August 1968. The following year, the iconic Dacia 1300 model inspired a whole family of derivatives such as the sedan, station wagon, sports coupe and LCV. It remained in production for 35 years and has left its mark on the Romanian automotive landscape.

A new chapter in Dacia’s history was opened following its acquisition by Renault Group in 1999. With the launch of Logan in 2004, Dacia became a global carmaker and the pace of sales accelerated. In 2005, Dacia opened a production line outside of Romania, at the Somaca plant in Casablanca (Morocco).

The expansion of the model range, including Sandero and Duster, and their immediate successes have made it necessary to expand production capacity even further over the years.

Expansion includes the inauguration of a brand-new plant in the port city of Tangier, Morocco (2012), the opening of a production line in Oran, exclusively for the Algerian market (2016) and the production of Spring starting at the Shyian plant in China (2020).