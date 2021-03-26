As Citroen is nearing the launch of the C5 Aircross on April 7 in India, the French carmaker is busy building its sales and service network across the country. Earlier this year, Citroen opened their first La Maison showroom in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Now, Citroen has expanded their dealership network in six more cities - Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Kochi, and Gurugram - all based on the La Maison concept. 'La Maison Citroen' in French literally means the 'The Home of Citroen'.

The concept showroom aims at providing customer what Citroen likes of call a seamless “phygital” retail experience through a number of digital touch points. These showrooms will feature a 3D configurator, giant screens and even vintage Citroen models. The showrooms will span over an area of 4,000 sq ft and will also have an aftersales service workshop and test-drive fleet once the C5 Aircross is launched. Citroen plans to expand its dealership network in the country to 10 dealerships in 10 cities ahead of the launch of their first car.

As for now, the Citroen showroom in Pune is located near Baner, on the Mumbai-Bangalore highway. Hyderabad has its showroom at Banjara Hills. Meanwhile, Delhi has its outlet situated at Naraina Industrial Area Phase 1, and the neighboring city of Gurugram has the dealership at Trillium Avenue, Sector-29. Down South, Kerala gets its showroom at Marudu in Kochi and the last operation showroom as of now is in Kolkata at Park Street.

Citroen opened bookings for the C5 Aircross in India earlier this month. Bookings for the Citroen C5 Aircross are currently ongoing for a token amount of INR 50,000. You can book the C5 Aircross at either any of Citroen's La Maison dealerships or via the Citroen India website. It will be available in two trims - Feel and Shine. The base Feel trim already comes very well loaded with features, with the top-spec Shine trim only adding a few more.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine as standard on both the variants. The 1997 cc, the four-cylinder oil burner has been tuned to produce 177 bhp at 3750 rpm, and it develops a peak torque of 400 Nm at 2000 rpm. This engine will come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard and Citroen claims the C5 Aircross will offer a fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl. When launched, it will rival other premium mid-size SUVs like the Jeep Compass, Skoda Karoq and the Hyundai Tuscon. Prices expected to start around the INR 30 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

