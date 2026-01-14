Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Smashes the Quarter Mile in 8.67 Seconds

Chevrolet has officially put numbers to the madness that is the Corvette ZR1X, and they are nothing short of outrageous. During validation testing in October 2025, the ZR1X stormed through the quarter mile in 8.675 seconds at 159 mph, while also blasting from 0–60 mph in just 1.68 seconds. According to General Motors, this makes it the quickest American production car ever and the fastest quarter-mile production car in the world priced under US$1 million.

The runs were completed at US 131 Motorsports Park in Michigan on a fully prepped surface, using pump fuel, standard Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, and a 50-state street-legal production calibration. No race fuel, no slicks, no tricks. Impressively, the ZR1X repeated multiple back-to-back quarter-mile passes in under 8.8 seconds, underlining the consistency of its performance.

Even on an unprepped surface, the ZR1X didn’t back down. Equipped with the optional ZTK Performance Package, it clocked an 8.99-second quarter mile and a 1.89-second 0–60 mph time—numbers that would shame most purpose-built drag cars.

Powering this hypercar-slaying Corvette is a 1,250-horsepower electrified all-wheel-drive setup, pairing a twin-turbocharged LT7 V8 with a front-axle electric motor. Production of the 2026 Corvette ZR1X began in December 2025 at GM’s Bowling Green plant in Kentucky, with prices starting at US$209,700.

For enthusiasts, the ZR1X isn’t just fast—it’s redefining what an American production car can do.