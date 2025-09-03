NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Gets a One-Off Stretched Corvette Z06

Being over seven feet tall has its perks, but fitting into a low-slung sports car isn’t one of them. For NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, that challenge led to a custom solution: a stretched Chevrolet Corvette Z06 built by Effortless Motors.

The project, commissioned earlier this year, has now been revealed — and while it looks surprisingly stock at first glance, the Corvette has actually been extended by 20 inches (500 mm). The extra length appears to have been added just behind the doors, creating enough cabin space for Shaq to finally enjoy Chevrolet’s flagship supercar.

What’s remarkable is how seamless the modification looks. Despite the dramatic stretch, most people wouldn’t spot the difference if it passed them on the street. The Corvette retains its aggressive stance and exotic appeal, only now tailored for one of the tallest athletes in the world.

That said, fitting Shaq into a car as low-slung as the Corvette still presents challenges. Videos suggest he now sits further forward, close to the rear bulkhead, which raises the question of whether the removable roof panel can still be installed when he’s inside. Unless Effortless Motors reworked the seating position, driving with the top closed might not be possible — though lowering the seat would make this ambitious build even more impressive.

Effortless Motors isn’t new to the spotlight, having previously made headlines for a questionable association with LeBron James. But with Shaq’s Corvette Z06, the shop has delivered a functional, head-turning build that merges performance, style, and practicality for someone who simply doesn’t fit into “standard” sports cars.

