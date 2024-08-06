Chetak 3201 Special Edition Launched, Available only on Amazon

Bajaj has introduced the Chetak 3201 Special Edition, available exclusively on Amazon for August 2024 at a price of Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom Bangalore).

The Chetak 3201 Special Edition features tone-on-tone embossed decals and quilted seats, enhancing the ride. It maintains the robust “Life proof” features that have made the Chetak Electric Scooter popular:

Elegant Styling : Manufactured by Bajaj Auto, the world's largest two-wheeler OEM.

: Manufactured by Bajaj Auto, the world's largest two-wheeler OEM. Solid Metal Steel Body : The only metal body EV scooter in its category.

: The only metal body EV scooter in its category. Water Resistance : IP 67 rated for superior water resistance.

: IP 67 rated for superior water resistance. Impressive Range : ARAI certified range of 136 km.

: ARAI certified range of 136 km. Advanced Features: Bluetooth connectivity, Chetak App, Colour TFT Display Instrument Cluster, and Auto Hazard Light.

Talking about the Chetak 3201 being launched on Amazon, Mr. Eric Vas, President, President, Urbanite, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said: