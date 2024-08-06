Chetak 3201 Special Edition Launched, Available only on Amazon

Bajaj has introduced the Chetak 3201 Special Edition, available exclusively on Amazon for August 2024 at a price of Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom Bangalore).
The Chetak 3201 Special Edition features tone-on-tone embossed decals and quilted seats, enhancing the ride. It maintains the robust “Life proof” features that have made the Chetak Electric Scooter popular:
- Elegant Styling: Manufactured by Bajaj Auto, the world's largest two-wheeler OEM.
- Solid Metal Steel Body: The only metal body EV scooter in its category.
- Water Resistance: IP 67 rated for superior water resistance.
- Impressive Range: ARAI certified range of 136 km.
- Advanced Features: Bluetooth connectivity, Chetak App, Colour TFT Display Instrument Cluster, and Auto Hazard Light.
Talking about the Chetak 3201 being launched on Amazon, Mr. Eric Vas, President, President, Urbanite, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said:
We are delighted to elevate our partnership with Amazon with the exclusive launch and August sale of our Special Edition Chetak. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the EV industry, where customers can access quiet luxury on wheels exclusively on Amazon. The Electric Chetak with its sturdy build and solid metal body, evokes a sense of trust and durability that our customers have come to expect from Bajaj Auto. This new special edition continues that legacy, delivering an unparalleled riding experience that combines luxury, reliability, and cutting-edge features.