CEAT Wins The Very First ICF India Coaching PRISM Award 2022

CEAT has recently won the ICF India Coaching Prism Award 2022, for creating a culture of coaching in the organisation. The India Coaching Awards 2022 were organised by the ICF Mumbai Charter Chapter, in collaboration with the ICF chapters in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Pune.

CEAT follows a unique coaching programme for its leaders to sharpen people's leadership skills such as listening, being curious, and asking thought-provoking questions amongst others.

Through coaching, CEAT is fostering a culture of agility and empowerment, leading to a sharp increase in employee engagement scores. Senior leaders like MD Anant Goenka, COO Arnab Banerjee and CHRO Milind Apte are among the 74 coaches who coach employees across plant locations and functions.

Speaking about the benefits he has personally derived from Coaching, Mr. Anant Goenka, MD of CEAT Limited said: