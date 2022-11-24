CEAT was the exclusive tyre sponsor for Rider Mania 2022. The event happened after a few years due to the impact of Covid-19 and saw a huge turnout this year. Riders and non-riders, along with people from all walks of life came together at Rider Mania to spend a weekend filled with motorcycling events, music performances, art and biking gear exhibits, get-togethers in an eclectic ambience. The three-day biking extravaganza, Rider Mania X was organised in Goa from 18th November to 20th November 2022.

At Rider Mania 2022, CEAT also sponsored CEAT Adventure Trail and CEAT Dirt Track events. Both events witnessed good participation from enthusiastic riders. These tracks offered a platform for the riders to learn different riding skills and showcase their skills and abilities to ride a bike on difficult terrain. The winners of the event received a tool kit from CEAT with a digital inflator, digital NSD gauge, CEAT branded valve caps, and a multipurpose torch.

Royal Enfield’s newest flagship offering ‘The Super Meteor 650’ was unveiled at Rider Mania. As the exclusive Royal Enfield Tyre Partner for the Super Meteor 650, CEAT showcased its new Aramid-based Bias Belted Tyres for the Royal Enfield Bike. CEAT also organised ‘Tread Your Way’, a fun activity for the participants, wherein participants were asked to design the most suitable tread using clay and tools for various riding conditions. CEAT Tyres also sponsored a women riders’ team who drove from all the way from Kerala for Rider Mania.