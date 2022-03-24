CEAT Launches Tread Wear Indicator Tyres for Toyota Innova

CEAT has announced the launch of its breakthrough product Color Tread Wear Indicator tyres. The innovative product, which is also first in the industry from CEAT, enhances customer safety as it gives an indication to the user when it’s time to change tyres.

A yellow strip is embedded within the tread portion of the tyre, which is not visible in a new tyre. Over time, as the tyre wears off, this yellow strip starts appearing, indicating that it’s time to change the tyre.

The uniqueness of this innovation is that it makes it obvious that the tyre has reached the end of its life, and needs replacement, thus reducing potential accidents caused due to the absence of tyre grip.

These tyres are available in two sizes: 205/65 R15 Milaze X3 for the Toyota Innova and 205/65 R16 Milaze X3 for the Innova Crysta.