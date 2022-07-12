Cardo Systems Expands in India with a New Distributor

Global market leader in communication systems for motorcycle riders, Cardo Systems, has expanded its presence in the Indian market. The company has appointed Big Bad Bikes as its new distributor in the country.

The appointment of a new distributor is another step for Cardo Systems to cement its foothold in the fast-growing Asia Pacific region and continue to offer motorcyclists the opportunity to ride with its devices.

Big Bad Bikes was founded in 2014 and already distributes and retails a number of premium motorcycling brands from touring accessories to riding apparel, covering riders' needs no matter what they ride, making them a strategic fit for communication specialists Cardo Systems.

