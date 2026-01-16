BYD Extends Blade Battery Warranty to 250,000km in Europe

BYD has strengthened its customer promise in Europe by extending the warranty on its Blade Battery to eight years or 250,000km, up from the earlier 150,000km limit. The updated warranty applies across the European Economic Area, Switzerland and the UK, while retaining the same eight-year duration and a guaranteed minimum 70% state of health.

Crucially, the expanded coverage isn’t limited to new buyers. BYD confirmed that existing owners of its battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids will also benefit automatically, reinforcing confidence in the brand’s long-term EV ownership proposition.

The Blade Battery is a core part of BYD’s electric strategy and is fitted to all BYD passenger vehicles sold in Europe. Based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, the battery is designed for durability, thermal stability and long service life. According to BYD, the Blade Battery has been proven to exceed 3,000 charge and discharge cycles, translating to a potential lifespan of up to 1.2 million kilometres under real-world use.

The extended battery warranty complements BYD’s broader coverage package, which already includes a six-year or 150,000km basic vehicle warranty, a 12-year unlimited-mileage anti-perforation warranty, and eight years or 150,000km of coverage for the electric drive unit.

However, BYD clarified that the revised battery warranty does not apply to vehicles used for mobility services, those operating under special fleet warranty agreements, or the BYD ETP3.

With the longer mileage cap, BYD is clearly positioning itself as a brand confident in its battery tech—offering peace of mind to European EV buyers who plan to rack up serious kilometres over the years.