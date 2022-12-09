BYD ATTO 3 Selected as VAB Electric Family Car of the Year 2023

BYD ATTO 3 is voted ‘‘VAB Electric Family Car of the Year 2023’’. The jurors – 15 professional motoring reporters and 74 family jurors that judged 10 different electric cars at famous Zolder race circuit for 3 days – favored BYD ATTO 3 over 9 competitors from Volkswagen, Renault, Citroen, Nissan, CUPRA, MG, Aiways, Seres and SsangYong. VAB is the Flemish Automobile Club, and it organizes a coveted contest every year of the best family cars in different categories.

BYD ATTO 3 has distinguished itself as the best VAB Family Car in the electric vehicle segment. The jurors chose BYD ATTO 3 not only for its design, comfort, quality and practicality, but also awarded points for the high level of warranty cover, low costs per kilometer, spacious interior space, high level of standard features and its state-of-the-art technology features.

VAB Editor-in-Chief Jan Creten explains: “We have organized this contest for more than 30 years. We test cars and judge each vehicle on comfort, infotainment, safety features, accessories, budget and of course practicality, technology and drivability. This year the cars were judged by the professional car media (30% of the total figure), customers and families (50%) and also costs per kilometer for each vehicle. This important last element contributes for 20% of the total figure.

BYD ATTO 3, awarded with a maximum of 5 stars by safety organisation Euro NCAP, ended as the number one vehicle in the electric segment. A great result for a brand new vehicle that has only just been launched in Europe at the Paris Motor Show in October 2022. The BYD ATTO 3 is a spacious front-wheel drive C-Segment SUV that combines modern aesthetics with exceptional intelligence and efficiency derived from pioneering electric vehicle technology and smart connectivity.

Measuring 4,455 mm in length and 2,050 mm wide (with wing mirrors unfolded), the BYD ATTO 3 enjoys a 2,720 mm wheelbase and is optimised for space and comfort. BYD ATTO 3 offers seating for 5 occupants and plenty of storage in the 440-litre boot, which can be expanded to 1138 litres when the rear seats are folded flat. The vehicle offers a highly efficient 60.48 kWh BYD Blade Battery with 420km range (WLTP combined).