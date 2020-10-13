Buy a Honda car online in 6 steps via ‘Honda from Home’ retail platform

Honda has introduced its new ‘Honda from Home’ comprehensive online car buying platform in India. It aims to provide the customers with an extremely convenient, safe and secure car buying experience. With the new ‘Honda from Home’ online platform, buyers can purchase a brand-new Honda car in 6 simple steps from the comfort of their homes.

The ‘Honda from Home’ online platform will be a one-stop car buying solution. It will provide all the necessary information to the customers such as car prices, dealer selector, special promotional offers including loyalty, exchange and corporate benefits, finance options from leading banks, EMI calculator, dedicated sales representative, on-road price and preferred delivery location option for the car to be purchased.

Speaking about the new ‘Honda from Home’ online retail platform, Mr Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd, said:

With the new comprehensive ‘Honda from Home’ solution, we have now digitised the car buying journey for our customers, personalising and streamlining each interaction from search till delivery including car selection, getting a quote, finance information and initial online payment. We believe this simplified, secure and contactless experience from the comfort of their homes will enhance peace of mind for our customers especially during this Covid-19 health crisis. All our pan-India dealerships are integrated into the platform.

Buying a new Honda car via the 'Honda from Home' online retail platform involves the following 6 steps:

Choose your Honda car

Select applicable offers

Creat quote

Check finance options

Choose delivery options

Buy online

Also Read: Honda cars available at several exciting offers under The Great Honda Fest

Last month, Honda had launched the Virtual Showroom which is an innovative and interactive digital space which has been designed and developed to enhance the overall online car buying experience of the customers. The company has also integrated the Virtual Showroom in the new ‘Honda from Home’ platform.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.