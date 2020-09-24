Honda Virtual Showroom initiative to enhance online car buying experience

Honda Cars India has introduced the new Virtual Showroom for its customers in India. It is an innovative and interactive digital space which has been designed and developed to enhance the overall online car buying experience of the customers.

The new Honda Virtual Showroom is a part of the company’s digital plans to move closer to the buyers. In current times of Covid-19, when digitising as many processes as possible have become a necessity, the Honda Virtual Showroom will allow customers to discover and engage with its entire model range in a seamless digital experience from the comfort of their homes.

The Honda Virtual Showroom can be easily accessed by customers via computers as well as smartphones. People can intuitively browse and explore the design, features, and technical details available for each Honda car on sale. The Virtual Showroom enhances the customers’ field of vision and perspective with its 360-degree view of both the digital space and the product. Bringing the showroom straight to the customers’ homes, it gives them the sense of flexibility and freedom to move around and interact with each and every vehicle the same way they would do at any of Honda’s physical showrooms.

The Honda Virtual Showroom offers a wide array of clickable hotspots and feature explanation videos to give in-depth information about the exterior and interior aspects of the cars. Taking it a step further, it also allows customers to visualise the effects of a headlamp, fog lamp, taillamp and sunroof for an enhanced experience.

The colouriser option to view the cars’ colour from different angles, variant comparison option to understand the best suitable variant as per need, are some of the elements of the Honda Virtual Showroom that add to the convenience of the prospective customers to make their purchase decision.

