BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 listed online: Specs, features & colours revealed

The BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 has been listed on the company’s official website ahead of launch. Specs, features, and colours of the upcoming 250 cc bike in India have been revealed.

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 Specs

The more ecofriendly Yamaha FZ 25 uses a 249 cc single-cylinder engine. It is an air-cooled mill which comes with 2 valves and a SOHC. The fuel-injected powerplant complies with the more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. It produces 20.8 PS of power and 20.1 Nm of torque. It is linked to a 5-speed transmission.

Aspect Specifications Engine type Single-cylinder, air-cooled, 2-valve, SOHC Displacement 249 cc Maximum power 20.8 PS at 8000 rpm Maximum torque 20.1 Nm at 6000 rpm Fuel system Fuel injection Transmission 5-speed

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 Features

To give the FZ 25 a more aggressive and sporty look, Yamaha has implemented certain new features in the motorcycle. For example, there is a new headlight assembly which incorporates a bi-function type single headlamp that works for both high and low beam now. Also new is the LED DRL that further enhances the bike’s styling.

Some of the other key features of the BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 are:

Fully-digital instrument cluster with negative display

Side stand engine cut off

Engine cowl

Split seat

Sporty exhaust

Alloy wheels with tubeless tyres

Telescopic front forks and 7-step adjustable monocross rear suspension

282 mm front disc and 220 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 Colours

The new BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 will be available in two colour options - Metallic Black and Racing Blue. Both of them feature black alloy wheels. Yamaha will also offer various optional accessories for its new quarter-litre bike. These will include an engine guard, USB charger, bike cover, seat cover and tank pad.

The BS6 FZ 25 appears to be a good rival to the BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Bajaj Dominar 250. Yamaha is expected to launch the new FZ 25 as soon as the national lockdown is lifted.