20-inch Wheels On New Tata Safari? They Sure Look Rad!

The 2021 Tata Safari is quite a looker, even more so in its top-spec Adventure Persona trim. With dimensions almost as large as the likes of the Toyota Fortuner , the new Safari sure has a commanding presence on road. While most of the Safari looks identical to the Harrier, Tata Motors have still managed to give the former an unique identity so that it almost looks like a different vehicle. The designers at Tata Motors have also managed to keep the proportions of the new Safari absolutely spot on, even after adding 63mm to the Harrier's length and 80mm to its height.

The 18-inch alloy wheels on the Safari are also a size larger than that of the Tata Harrier , although both are identical in their design. And we will admit the 18-inch wheels really help the look of the SUV. But what if you still wanted bigger wheels? Going by trends, the new Safari should be pretty popular with aftermarket parts and accessories and wheels will surely be one of them. Here we have a Tata Safari riding on 20-inch alloy wheels by Velocity Tires from Ludhiana. This is not an actual customer vehicle, but a demo model to showcase the different alloy wheel designs available for the new Safari.

We will admit that the 20-inch wheels on the Safari really up the look of the SUV, particularly the ones at the rear. The five-spoke silver alloy wheels at the front do not really suit the character of the SUV. These would looks better on a low-slung, sporty hatchback or a sedan. The multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels at the rear, however, really compliment the look of the Safari. They even fill the wheel arches absolutely fine. However, it must be noted that the 20-inch wheels wrapped in low-profile tires will have a significant effect on ride quality. This could also be prone to cracking if taken off-road.

In fact, we think the rear wheels will look even more rad on the Safari Adventure Persona variant. If you are fed up with increasing amount of chrome in our cars. the Safari Adventure Persona is just the right vehicle. This trim deletes all chrome for gloss black or granite black finishes. The Safari Adventure Persona comes in an exclusive and sole 'Tropical Mist' blue paint shade. The grille, door handles, headlamp surround, window line, front and rear skid plates, badging, and the roof rails are all finished in glossy black. There's also a bold 'Safari' lettering embossed on the bonnet. In fact, this would be our pick from the Safari range.

Under the hood, the Tata Safari is powered by the Harrier's Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Just like the Harrier, the Safari too is based on the Land Rover-derived Omega architecture. While the new Safari may be a front-wheel drive SUV as of now, Tata Motors have said that the Land Rover Discovery-derived D8 platform can be adapted to incorporate a four-wheel-drive system. Introductory prices for the new Safari range between INR 14.69 - 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

[Image Source - Instagram]