BS6 Kawasaki Z650 naked motorcycle starts arriving at showrooms

The Kawasaki Z650 is the smallest model it the company’s Z range of bikes available in India. The BS6 model of the twin-cylinder naked motorcycle was launched in May at INR 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it INR 25,000 costlier than the BS4 version. Now, after more than two months since its launch, the BS6 Kawasaki Z650 finally starts to arrive at select showrooms.

To make the new Z650 comply with the latest and more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards, Kawasaki has implemented certain changes in the intake and exhaust system of the motorcycle. The 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine of the BS6 Z650 is capable of producing 68 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. As for the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox.

Apart from the aforementioned changes, the BS6 Kawasaki Z650 also gets a brand-new 4.3-inch fully-digital TFT instrument cluster which supports smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology mobile app. Customers can connect their smartphones via Bluetooth and use several telephony functions and much more.

To ensure that the BS6 Z650 also brings freshness in the aesthetics, Kawasaki has slightly updated the motorcycle’s styling. The new Z650 features a more aggressive front end thanks to the sharper Sugomi design. It is reminiscent of the mighty Kawasaki Z H2. The Z650 also gets new Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres, which promise to provide all the grip that the motorbike needs.

Also Read: 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R features updated KRT livery

Some of the other key features of the BS6 Kawasaki Z650 include: