BS6 Force Gurkha (Mahindra Thar rival) spied testing ahead of launch

Force Motors continues to test its upcoming BS6-compliant Gurkha. The prototype of the off-road SUV, which would compete with the recently launched Mahindra Thar, was spied once again.

Going by the spy pictures, it seems that the model here is one of the base versions of the vehicle. It has minimal exterior features. At the front, there is an all-black single-slat grille, square housings for the circular headlamps which seem to be halogen units. However, the top-end variant of the BS6 Force Gurkha is likely to come equipped with full-LED units with LED DRLs.

Some of the other elements that can be spotted in the images include Gurkha’s signature snorkel, black cladding on the sides with rugged-looking front and rear bumpers, steel wheels with a spare unit mounted on the tailgate, vertically stacked taillight cluster, and a high-mount stop lamp. It can also be seen in the spy shots that the prototype of the BS6 Gurkha is carrying some serious testing equipment which appears to be measuring the emissions.

Just like the Mahindra Thar, the BS6 Force Gurkha is likely to be available in a 3-door version. While the interior details of the upcoming SUV remain unknown as of now, the company would ensure that it is well up to the modern standards to stay in the competition. So features such as dual-tone dashboard, touchscreen infotainment system, leather seats, adjustable steering, power windows, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, etc. are expected to be provided.

Also Read: New Mahindra Thar Launched - Check Prices, Variants, Bookings & More

The new Force Gurkha is likely to be powered by a 2.6L diesel engine that will meet the latest BS6 emission regulations. It would deliver 90 PS of maximum power and 280 Nm of peak torque. Force Motors is expected to provide a 5-speed transmission in the upcoming SUV.