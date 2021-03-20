BS6 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift & Scrambler Desert Sled Launched

After launching the BS6-compliant models of the Ducati Scrambler Icon, Icon Dark, and 1100 Dark Pro earlier this year, the iconic Italian motorcycle manufacturer has now launched the less polluting versions of the Scrambler Nightshift and Desert Sled in the Indian market. Bookings for the new models are open at all Ducati dealerships located across the country.

Speaking at the launch of the BS6 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift and Desert Sled, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said:

Scrambler is one of the most bohemian and maverick offerings from the house of Ducati. Over the years, our Scrambler customers have taken the road less travelled and have achieved things which is a matter of great pride, not only for them, but for us as well. To introduce more such possibilities, we are delighted to introduce the all-new Scrambler Nightshift and the Desert Sled. The sophisticated design shows the extensive research which has gone behind the two bikes and we surely believe that all riders, new and experienced, will be able to use these motorcycles to challenge their riding skills and fulfil their dreams of owning a Scrambler.

The new Ducati Scrambler Nightshift features an attractive Aviator Grey colour option. It comes equipped with a new cafe-racer-style flat seat, a wide handlebar derived from the 1100 Sport Pro sporting bar-end rearview mirrors. The new motorcycle has flat track-inspired side number plates bearing the Classic Scrambler logo. The Nightshift uses spoke wheels with Pirelli MT60 tyres that are said to provide excellent grip.

The BS6 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled flaunts is a spanking-new Sparkling Blue livery that contains red and white details on the fuel tank and mudguards. It’s a tribute to the Enduro bikes of the 80s and enhances the distinctly off-road character of the bike. We also like the golden rims and the classic black frame. Some of the key highlights of the Scrambler Desert Sled include spoke wheels running on Pirelli Scorpion Rally ST tyres, new seat, LED headlight with a protective grille, high front mudguard, extended rear fender, and adjustable KYB suspension.

Powering the new Ducati Scrambler motorcycles is a common 803cc L-twin engine which complies with the BS6 emission regulations. It has been tuned to produce 73bhp of max power at 8,250rpm and 66.2Nm of peak torque at 5,750rpm. For the transmission, Ducati has provided a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by a servo-assisted slipper clutch.

To buy the BS6 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift, you’d need to shell out INR 9.80 lakh* whereas the latest model of the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled would set you back by INR 10.89 lakh*.