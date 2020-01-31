BS-VI Ford Endeavour specs revealed, to be launched soon - Report

Ford is gearing up to launch its second BS-VI ready product (after EcoSport) which will be the mighty Endeavour. As reported in the past, the Endeavour will get a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine as a replacement for the 2.2-litre diesel and 3.2-litre diesel engines with the BS-VI upgrade.

Ford refrained from updating the current 2.2-litre and 3.2-litre units because this update would have raised the Endeavour prices by INR 3-5 lakh.

The all-new 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine, internally called Panther, is made in single-turbo and twin-turbo versions. Internationally, the single-turbo version produces 180 PS at 3,500 rpm and 420 Nm of torque at 1,750-2,500 rpm and the twin-turbo version develops 213 PS at 3,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque at 1,750-2,000 rpm.

The single-turbo version has been tweaked to deliver 170 PS at 3,500 rpm and 420 Nm of torque at 1,750-2,250 rpm for the BS-VI Ford Endeavour. It will be coupled to a 10-speed automatic transmission as standard.

The BS-VI Ford Endeavour will be the most affordable model with a 10-speed automatic transmission in our market. The Jeep Compass and Honda CR-V are other two locally-assembled models with such a sophisticated automatic transmission, although they use 9-speed units.

The new 10-speed automatic transmission comes with real-time adaptive algorithms and Progressive Range Selection. The former allows the engine to skip a gear when needed, while the latter function lets the user to lock-out gears when required, for example during off-roading or steep inclinations. It doesn't feature paddle-shifters but a thumb-operated manual gear selector.

Apart from the mechanical update, expect the new BS-VI Ford Endeavour to feature company's new connected car tech known as Ford Pass. This allows certain operation such as engine on/off, AC control, lock/unlock and more, to be performed remotely.

[News Source: Autocar India]