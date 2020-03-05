BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon prices revealed - Report

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon the most affordable motorcycle in the entire Bajaj Pulsar range. Soon, it will be launched in a new, BS-VI version.

As per the latest reports, the drum brake variant of the BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon will cost INR 71,033*. This will mark a price hike of around INR 5.2k as its BS-IV counterpart retailed at INR 65,856*. Similarly, the price of the disc brake variant of the Pulsar 125 Neon has will be increased from INR 68,858* to INR 75,361* with the BS-VI upgrade, and that will be a jump of around INR 6.5k.

BS-IV Pulsar 125 Neon vs. BS-VI Pulsar 125 Neon - Prices*

Variant Old (BS-IV) Price (INR) New (BS-VI) Price (INR) Difference (INR) Drum Brake 65,856 71,033 5,177 Disc Brake 68,858 75,361 6,503

The new BS-VI Pulsar 125 Neon will be powered by the same 124.4 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with Twin Spark DTS-i technology. In the BS-IV bike, this engine produces 12 PS of max power at 8500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. However, to make it meet with the new BS-VI emission norms, Bajaj Auto would add a fuel-injection system and rework the cat-con. This might lead to a slight drop in the power and torque output which wouldn’t make any major difference in the overall riding experience.

Apart from the engine, the rest of the Pulsar 125 would be left untouched. It will have the same set of features as before, like:

Semi-digital instrument cluster

Comfortable single-piece seat

Alloy wheels

Telescopic suspension upfront

Twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear

Clip-on handlebars

Wolf-eyed halogen headlight

Colour co-ordinated Pulsar logo and rear grabrail

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250 now reaching dealerships, spied in two colours

The BS-VI Pulsar 125 Neon should be offered in the same three colour options as the BS-IV Pulsar 125 Neon - Solar Red, Platinum Silver with gloss black base and Neon Blue with a matte black base colour. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for all the latest updates about the BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon.

*Ex-showroom, Bengaluru

[Source: bikewale.com]