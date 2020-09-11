BS6 Tata Winger Reaches Brand's Stockyards, Launch Around the Corner

Tata Motors unveiled the BS6 Winger at this year’s Auto Expo. The multi-purpose van was showcased with an updated modern design that steps away from the traditional crude design which was originally inspired by the 1970s Mercedes-Benz TN vans. The production version, as it seems, is close to being launched as units have now reached the company's stockyard. Tata Motors is expected to offer a plethora of configurations for the new Winger, which includes the Tourist/Staff 9/12/13/15 seater, Skool 13/18/20 seater, and Ambulance 3200/3488.

Design-wise, the car gets a new front fascia that is inspired by the Tata Harrier, which created a ripple in its own market with its design and till date remains one of the best looking SUV of India. Inspired by the Harrier, the Winger now carries a split-LED headlamp setup where the DRLs are mounted at the top, while the headlamps are placed below. While the overall silhouette remains the same, the modern front profile adds to the appeal of the van. The new Tata Winger sits on a set of steel wheels but gets different dual-tone finished wheel cap options.

The layout of the doors have been tweaked as well which now comes with just one door on the passenger side, similar to its rival – the Force Tempo Traveller. Under the hood is a BS6 2.2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that has an output of 100 PS and 200 Nm of max torque. The transmission duty is performed by a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Winger comes as an FWD maxi-van, whereas the rear end gets stub axles.

On the inside, the Tata Winger will come with a host of seating configurations from 12+D to 20+D. Other notable features in the car come in the form of individual AC vents, push back seats, and multiple 12V mobile charging points. Tata will also offer an option to raise the roof height. In terms of dimension, only the width of the new Winger remains the same at 1,950 mm in all the variants, whereas the length ranges in between 4,940 mm to 5,548 mm and height ranges in between 2,460 mm to 2,670 mm.

[Source: indianauto.com]