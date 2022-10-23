Bounce Infinity Opens First Offline Store in Delhi

Bounce Infinity has announced the launch of its first store in Delhi. The store in the name of Zedex Mobility is one of the biggest till date, and spans 3,000+ sq ft. It is the company's 38th store in India and is located in Pitampura, North Delhi.

Bounce has so far expanded and set up experience stores across Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Orissa and West Bengal.

These retail zones are designed to provide an immersive educational and check-out experience. Customers can reserve a test ride on the Bounce Infinity website or simply walk into the store Bounce Infinity - Zedex Mobility located in Pitampura New Delhi.

In early April, Bounce Infinity announced deliveries of its E1 scooters across major cities in India. With an order book exceeding 60,000+ units, the company has seen strong organic demand for its e- scooters.