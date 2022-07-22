Bounce Infinity e1 Electric Scooter Now on Flipkart

Bounce Infinity e1 electric scooter has now been made available on Flipkart. The company has taken this step to offer a seamless purchase experience to customers.

With this launch, Bounce aims to democratise EV purchases in India by enabling customers to access their favourite electric vehicles in a seamless manner and offer a hassle-free purchase and easy transition to affordable, economical, and greener mobility.

As a part of this initiative, Bounce will be making its Infinity e.1 electric two-wheeler with smart features available on Flipkart from July 22nd onwards and is offering delivery within 15 days at the customers’ doorstep, again an industry first.

In the initial phases, customers across New Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra will be able to access the product while getting benefits of the state subsidies and the vehicle will be delivered at their doorstep by the respective dealerships in the area.

Once an order for the Bounce Infinity scooter is placed on Flipkart, the customers would be reached out to by the brand-authorised dealer for RTO registration, insurance, and delivery of the scooter; all within 15 days of booking. Customers will also have the option to reach out to Bounce Infinity Customer Experience Team to get real-time tracking updates on the order.