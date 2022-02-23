Bounce Infinity Customer Test Ride Camps to Begin in These Cities

Bounce Infinity has announced test ride dates for its much-awaited consumer electric scooter, Infinity E1. The test rides are open to consumers who are looking to test out the EV.

In the first phase, Bounce is rolling out test rides in the following cities - Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Kochi. The scooters will be available across multiple touchpoints in these cities and will ensure Bounce can provide maximum test rides to those waiting to experience the E1.

Test rides in Bangalore will begin from 24 Feb, followed by Delhi NCR on 4 Mar and Kochi on 10 Mar. Rides in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad begin on 15 Mar. The company has promised to add more cities in the next few weeks.

Interested consumers can reserve their test ride slots on the Bounce Infinity website. People can pay the full amount after the test rides and get their delivery slot or apply for bike financing through Bounce representatives at the venue.