BMW and ZF Lock in Multi-Billion-Euro Deal for Next-Gen 8-Speed Automatics

ZF Friedrichshafen and BMW Group have signed a long-term supply agreement focused on the continued development and supply of ZF’s 8-speed automatic transmission (8HP) for passenger cars. Valued at several billion euros, the contract will run until the late 2030s and places a strong emphasis on electrified drivetrains.

At the heart of the deal is the future evolution of the 8HP transmission, which ZF says will be continuously upgraded to meet the demands of next-generation powertrains. The upcoming iterations will prioritise higher efficiency, improved performance and long-term viability, supporting BMW’s open-technology approach to low-emission mobility.

ZF’s 8HP automatic has long been a cornerstone of BMW’s lineup, known for its quick shifts, smooth operation and adaptability across internal combustion, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid applications. The new agreement ensures the transmission remains relevant as electrification accelerates across global markets.

ALSO READ: BMW M Goes Electric in 2027 with Four-Motor Neue Klasse Performance Cars

ZF Chief Executive Mathias Miedreich described the partnership as a strong signal for innovation and sustainability in an industry undergoing rapid change, underlining the strategic role of the 8HP in the transformation of modern drivetrains.

Sebastian Schmitt, Head of ZF’s Electrified Drive Technologies division, highlighted the importance of long-term planning, noting that the agreement provides stability and clarity for both companies while allowing ZF to tailor the next generation of the 8HP specifically for future efficiency and performance needs.

The deal reinforces BMW and ZF’s long-standing collaboration as the industry transitions toward cleaner and more flexible mobility solutions.