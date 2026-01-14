BMW M Goes Electric in 2027 with Four-Motor Neue Klasse Performance Cars

BMW M is gearing up for its biggest performance shift yet, confirming that its first fully electric high-performance models will arrive from 2027. These new machines will be built on BMW’s next-generation Neue Klasse platform and will introduce a radical four-motor setup called BMW M eDrive, taking electrified performance straight into M territory.

True to the M philosophy, each wheel gets its own electric motor, unlocking millisecond-fast torque vectoring and laser-sharp control. Powering the system is an 800-volt electrical architecture and a high-voltage battery with over 100 kWh of usable capacity. Managing all this is the newly developed BMW M Dynamic Performance Control, which precisely distributes torque to each wheel for maximum grip, agility and that unmistakable M-car punch.

Under the skin, BMW is deploying four high-performance computers—dubbed “Superbrains”—dedicated to driving dynamics, automated driving, infotainment and comfort. Cleverly, the front axle can be fully decoupled, allowing the car to run in rear-wheel drive on highways for improved efficiency, before unleashing all four motors when the road gets interesting.

Adding a sustainability twist, BMW M will also debut natural fibre components in its electric performance cars. These materials deliver carbon-fibre-like strength while cutting CO₂ emissions by around 40 percent.

Electric or not, BMW M is making it clear—performance remains non-negotiable.