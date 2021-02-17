BMW has expanded the X3 lineup in India with the launch of the new BMW X3 xDrive30i Sport X variant. Priced at INR 56.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India), this new variant is locally produced at BMW’s plant in Chennai and is the new entry point to the X3 range in India. Further, if you purchase this new BMW X3 before midnight on February 28, 2021, BMW will be offering you benefits worth up to INR 1.50 lakh. These benefits include BMW Service Inclusive Package and exclusively curated BMW Accessories Package.

The former covers all maintenance work, including any BMW Original Parts and oil requirements for 3 year/ 40,000 km. Meanwhile, the latter additionally brings in a the BMW Display key, 2.5PM air filter, LED door projectors and universal wireless charger. As the new base-spec variant in the X3 range, the Sport X variant misses out on a few fancy features offered with the top-spec Luxury Line petrol variant. That includes features like a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, adaptive LED headlights, dynamic damper control, 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and wireless charging, to name a few.

Also Read : BMW Updates 3 Series Lineup For 2021 Model Year in India

It, however, must be noted that the Sport X variant is also INR 5.60 lakh more affordable than the Luxury Line petrol variant. That said, the Sport X variant does tick all the essential boxes as it still comes pretty well equipped. Features on board include an 8.8-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a 5.7-inch MID display, three-zone automatic climate control, LED headlight, tail-lights and fog lights, automatic headlights and wipers, a panoramic sunroof and more. On the outside, the Sport X gets smaller 18-inch wheels, while the top-spec Luxury Line trim comes with 19-inch wheels.

Under the hood, the BMW X3 xDrive30i Sport X variant is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine which produces 252hp and 350Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and power is sent to all four wheels via BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. BMW claims that the X3 can sprint from 0-100 kph in just 6.2 second. That's pretty fast for what's a family SUV. BMW also offers a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine on the X3 in the xDrive20d Luxury Line variant.

As for its rivals, the BMW X3 competes with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, the Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Volvo XC40 in our market. It will also be joined by the new Audi Q5 later this year. The BMW X3 range is set to expand even further in India with the launch of a new M performance variant, called the X3 M40i xDrive. Expected to launch in the coming months, the X3 M40i xDrive will be powered by a more powerful 3.0-litre, in-line, six-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine. Later this year, BMW will also introduce a mid-cycle facelift of the X3 and X4 SUVs in India.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more BMW updates and other four-wheeler news.