BMW Updates 3 Series Lineup For 2021 Model Year in India

BMW has updated the 3 Series lineup in India for the 2021 model year. The German carmaker just expanded the 3 Series lineup with the new Gran Limousine variant now sitting at the top of the range. That makes India the first right-hand drive market for the long-wheelbase version of the 3 Series. However, at the lower end of the spectrum, BMW has discontinued the 320d Sport variant from the 3 Series lineup.

2021 BMW 3 Series Diesel Range

This is in fact the second time that BMW has taken the 320d Sport off the shelves. It was earlier discontinued in March 2020 before being re-introduced in August 2020. With BMW discontinuing the 320d Sport variant, the diesel engine on the 3-Series is now available only on a single trim - the 320d Luxury Line. For its diesel engine, the 3 Series gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 190hp and 400Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The sole 320d Luxury Line diesel trim is priced at INR 47.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

2021 BMW 3 Series Petrol Range

The petrol 330i range of the BMW 3 Series is available in two trim levels - Sport and M Sport. The petrol engine on the 3 Series is a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 258hp and 400Nm of torque. Just like the 320d variant, the petrol engine also comes mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Prices for the BMW 330i Sport variant start from INR 42.6 lakh and go up to INR 49.9 lakh for the M sport trim.

2021 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

Sitting at the top of the 3 Series lineup is the new Gran Limousine variant. Available with both a petrol and diesel engine, the 3 Series Gran Limousine is available in two trims in India - Luxury Line and M Sport First Edition - priced from INR 52.50-53.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol and diesel engine on the Gran Limousine are the same as the standard 3 Series. The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is essentially 110mm longer than the standard sedan, all of it being added to the wheelbase to liberate more space for the rear seats.

BMW 3 Series Rivals in India

The BMW 3 Series has for long contested against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class (INR 41.31-54.25 lakh) and the Jaguar XE (INR 46.64-48.50 lakh). This year, this segment saw an expansion with the re-introduction of the Audi A4 (INR 42.34-46.67 lakh) in a facelifted guise and also the new-gen Volvo S60 (INR 45.90 lakh), all prices ex-showroom.

