BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition Launched in India

BMW has launched the X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition in India, adding a sportier variant to its successful SAV lineup. This special edition, available in a diesel variant, is now on sale at BMW dealerships and online.

Striking Design

The BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition stands out with its blacked-out Kidney Grille, blue-accented BMW Laser Light, and high-gloss black tailpipes. The high-gloss black theme continues with the window graphics, roof rails, and kidney frame. Adding to its sporty appearance are 19-inch Y-spoke style 887 M alloy wheels.

Luxurious Interior

Inside, the X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition offers an exceptional blend of comfort and functionality. Features include a Multi-function Sport Steering Wheel, electrical seat adjustment with memory, and the M Sport package’s exclusive elements like Sports Seats and M leather steering wheel. Leather Vernasca upholstery, a panoramic glass roof, and Welcome Light Carpet enhance the cabin’s luxury. The boot capacity ranges from 550 to 1600 liters with foldable rear seats.

Powerful Performance

Powered by a two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, the X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition delivers 190 hp and 400 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 213 km/h. The BMW TwinPower Turbo technology ensures efficiency and responsiveness.

Advanced Driving Features

Equipped with BMW's xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system, the vehicle includes features like Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks (ADB-X), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Hill Start Assist, and Hill Descent Control, making it suitable for various terrains.

Pricing and Financial Options

The BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition is priced at INR 74,90,000 (ex-showroom). BMW India Financial Services offers customized financial solutions, including the BMW 360 Finance Plan, which provides flexible terms, attractive monthly instalments, assured buy-back options, and opportunities to upgrade to new BMW models.

This new edition combines sporty aesthetics, luxurious interiors, and powerful performance, making it a compelling choice for discerning buyers.