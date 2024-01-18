BMW Motorrad New Safety Campaign Reminds of Classic Racing Games

BMW Motorrad has announced a new National Road Safety Week Campaign that reminds us of the classic racing games.

The campaign, in collab with an advertising agency called Sociowash, has a strong message - You Win When You Ride Safe - and has a sense of nostalgia as it draws inspiration from classic motorcycle racing games that have long fueled the passion of riders globally.

By initiating the campaign with the question, "Which game inspired you to be a rider?", Sociowash has ingeniously crafted the messaging in a way that makes riders reflect upon their journey and embrace safety-first. Three visually striking creatives of classic bike games reimagined with BMW bikes and protective gears have been deployed to serve as a powerful message that safety is not just a choice; it's a victory on every curve.

The agency has also used its creative prowess to produce two Instagram reels that emphasize safety isn't just a checkpoint; it's the entire route. It warns the riders against replicating the thrill of the game on real roads and underscores the significance of staying within limits. Another reel sets the message of "You win when you ride safe" by showcasing a BMW rider donned in safety gear riding back home safely.