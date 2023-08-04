BMW Motorrad Launches New Colours for BMW G 310 Range

BMW Motorrad has announced the launch of new colours for its BMW G 310 motorcycle range which can be booked across all BMW Motorrad dealerships.

The BMW G 310 R

The BMW G 310 R is now available in new Style Sport and Style Passion colour schemes. The Style Sport paintwork in Racing Blue Metallic/ Polar White is captivating and not only turns heads but also reflects its relentless drive to conquer the road. The striking paintwork accentuates its aggressive stance, making every ride feel like a thrilling adventure.

The Style Passion with its Granite Grey Metallic paintwork exudes a feisty and determined look. Its uncompromising design perfectly matches its name, making a bold statement wherever you go.

The BMW G 310 RR

The BMW G 310 RR stands out in its new Cosmic Black 2 paint scheme, exuding a dynamic and sporty aura that is sure to catch everyone's attention. Its sleek paintwork perfectly complements its high-performance nature, making it an irresistible eye-catcher on the road.

The BMW G 310 GS

The new BMW G310 GS is now also available in Style Rallye paintwork in Racing Red. The vibrant paintwork not only adds a touch of excitement but also reflects the bike's energetic and adventurous nature.