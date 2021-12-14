BMW Motorrad India Achieves All-Time Sales High

In 2021, BMW Motorrad has continued its upward streak in the premium motorcycle segment with 5000 motorcycles delivered to customers. Overcoming the current sentiment in the two-wheeler industry, BMW Motorrad India will post a growth of over 100% in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “Since its inception, BMW Motorrad has redefined the premium motorcycling scenario in India with its dynamic product range and bespoke riding experiences. 2021 has been a phenomenal year for BMW Motorrad in India. Despite the turbulence in the two-wheeler industry, we have performed well and achieved exponential growth. We will continue catering to the requirements of the purists while also fulfilling the aspirations of a new base of brand fans who want to enter the Motorrad world. We remain committed in our endeavour to excite riding enthusiasts with new launches and curated experiences that truly reflect our motto of ‘Make life a Ride’.”

The momentum was primarily driven by the hugely popular BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which commanded a share of nearly 90% of the yearly sales. The BMW C 400 GT, R 1250 GS / GSA, The BMW R18 Classic, the BMW S 1000 R and the BMW M 1000 RR were also favourite among motorcycle enthusiasts.

Throughout the year, BMW Motorrad India kept up the pace with a strong product offensive. A slew of new launches such as the all-new BMW C 400 GT, the BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, the BMW R nine T and BMW R nine T Scrambler, the BMW S 1000 R, the all-new BMW M 1000 RR and BMW R 18 Classic excited the motorcycling community with feature-rich, performance-driven bikes with best-in-class riding dynamics.

BMW Financial Services India played a strategic role in expanding the footprint of BMW Motorrad in India. The customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to the premium clientele of BMW Motorrad and helped tremendously in facilitating sales performance.