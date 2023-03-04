BMW Motorrad GS Experience 2023 Thrills Adventure Seekers in Mumbai

BMW Motorrad commences its most awaited training program – GS Experience 2023 in Mumbai. GS Experience will offer riders a unique opportunity to experience the exceptional capabilities of BMW Motorrad’s class-leading legendary GS range in its natural habitat. The two-day curated training sessions are designed exclusively for BMW adventure motorcyclists and will be held at BAR- Academy of Motorcycling, Vajreshwari Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra on 4-5 March 2023.

BMW Motorrad will host this two-day immersive brand experience for GS enthusiasts across 11 cities – Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Bengaluru and Lucknow.

Designed exclusively for BMW GS owners the two-day level 1 program will help riders to master the basics of off-road riding. The day 1 training program is for BMW GS owners of 650 cc and above GS bikes. While the day 2 is for BMW 310 GS riders. The training includes basic familiarity with the motorcycle, understanding of correct rider position, enduro steering and other exercises such as gravel riding, emergency stops on slope, emergency braking and riding on inclines. Riders automatically qualify for level 2 training upon successful completion of level 1.

The GS Experience training also preambles the nationwide search for ‘Team India’, a trio of GS riders forming a team to contest the coveted International GS Trophy. BMW Motorrad recently announced the next destination for the International GS Trophy 2024 as Namibia. BMW Motorrad India will hold the GS Trophy qualifiers later this year.

The GS Experience showcases the dynamic qualities of each GS model in real-world conditions and techniques to enjoy the Spirit of GS while ensuring highest safety. Each session includes a briefing and demonstration by certified BMW Motorrad Trainer that will take riders through the impressive array of technologies available on the GS range of motorcycles. The sessions offers riding experience on a combination of bitumen and off-road under expert supervision.