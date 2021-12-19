BMW Motorrad Announces 'Team India' for GS Trophy 2022

BMW Motorrad has announced the finalists for ‘Team India’ who will participate in the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2022. The finalists were chosen from multi-city qualifiers held across the country and will proudly represent India at the international GS Trophy in Albania.

The three winners are – Rameez Mullick from Kolkatta, Chowde Gowda from Bangalore and Adib Javanmardi from Pune. For the first time, a female GS rider team also competed in the regional qualifier rounds and will also stand an opportunity to participate in the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2022 challenge.

BMW GS owners participated in the adrenaline gushing the third edition of the Indian National Qualifier. Riders battled out various intensive stages including hard-core adventure riding and teamwork challenges. Special tests included the display of riding capability, technique, navigation, fitness, mental alertness and mechanical skills.

Team India will proudly represent the country at the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2022 to be held in Albania. The team will be fully equipped by BMW Motorrad for the adventure ahead, flown to Albania and presented with a brand-new personalized BMW GS motorcycle for each rider for the duration of the event. Team India will compete against other teams from Brazil, China, France, Germany, Japan, Latin America, Mexico, Netherlands, Russia, South Africa, South East Asia, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

The Indian National Qualifier is held every two years and typically replicates the challenges of the International GS Trophy. The multi-city qualifiers for the third edition were held across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar. More than 250 riders participated from across the country to try their shot for the Indian National Qualifier.