BMW iX3 Long Wheelbase to Debut at Beijing Auto Show 2026

BMW is set to unveil the iX3 Long Wheelbase at the Beijing Auto Show 2026, introducing its first long-wheelbase battery electric vehicle based on the brand’s new Neue Klasse architecture. Developed specifically for China under BMW’s “In China, for China, and with China” strategy, the electric SUV features a wheelbase stretched by 108 mm over the standard iX3, promising improved rear-seat comfort. The model is slated to go on sale in the second half of 2026.

Under the skin, the iX3 Long Wheelbase rides on an advanced 800-volt electrical architecture and sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology. It uses new cylindrical battery cells and delivers a claimed CLTC driving range of over 900 km. Fast-charging is a key highlight, with BMW stating the SUV can gain more than 400 km of range in just around ten minutes when connected to a 400 kW DC fast charger. A 10 to 80 percent charge is expected to take approximately 21 minutes.

Inside, the iX3 Long Wheelbase debuts BMW Panoramic iDrive running the new Operating System X. Nearly 70 percent of the software has been locally developed for the Chinese market. BMW has also partnered with several tech giants, including Amap for navigation, Alibaba and DeepSeek for voice assistant functions, Huawei for connectivity features, and Momenta for advanced driver assistance systems.

Following its China launch, BMW plans to introduce the iX3 Long Wheelbase in other markets, including Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and India.