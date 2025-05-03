BMW i2 to Arrive as Compact EV Sedan by 2030

BMW is gearing up to launch the i2, a compact all-electric sedan expected to debut in 2030. Unlike the current 2 Series Coupe, the upcoming i2 will be a practical four-door EV—prioritizing space while still staying true to BMW’s performance roots.

Codenamed NB8, the i2 will slot into BMW’s electric range below the i3 and alongside the forthcoming i1 hatchback. It won’t replace the petrol-powered 2 Series Coupe, which won’t get a direct ICE successor, but instead offers a fresh EV option focused on urban mobility and fun-to-drive dynamics.

Built on BMW’s latest platform, the i2 will reportedly feature rear-wheel drive and optional all-wheel drive—a clear upgrade over the front-wheel-drive 2 Series Gran Coupe. The aim is to preserve BMW’s sporty DNA, even in its smallest EVs.

Powering the i2 will be BMW’s Gen6 battery tech, utilizing new cylindrical cells that promise greater efficiency and performance. A targeted range of up to 700 km is expected, along with improved output over the current M235’s 312 hp.

BMW reaffirmed at the 2025 Shanghai Motor Show that small cars remain critical for attracting younger buyers and maintaining brand accessibility. The i2 is poised to blend everyday usability with signature BMW driving dynamics—delivering a compelling entry point into the electric era.

