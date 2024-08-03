BMW G 310 RR Gets a Bolder Look with the New Colour

BMW Motorrad India has launched the BMW G 310 RR in a striking new "Passion" style, featuring Racing Blue Metallic paintwork. This new look adds a feisty edge to the already sporty design, complementing the existing "Sport" style.

Bookings for the BMW G 310 RR in the new "Passion" style are now open at all BMW Motorrad dealerships across India.

The BMW G 310 RR is a true road racing sports bike. Its performance, agility, precision and raring-to-go flair reveal a racing attitude. The BMW G 310 RR is a desirable sports bike in the sub-500 class. It proudly inherits the original road racing genes that have fascinated sports bike enthusiasts with unlimited adrenaline rush on the tarmac.

Key Features: