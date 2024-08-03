BMW G 310 RR Gets a Bolder Look with the New Colour

BMW Motorrad India has launched the BMW G 310 RR in a striking new "Passion" style, featuring Racing Blue Metallic paintwork. This new look adds a feisty edge to the already sporty design, complementing the existing "Sport" style.
Bookings for the BMW G 310 RR in the new "Passion" style are now open at all BMW Motorrad dealerships across India.
The BMW G 310 RR is a true road racing sports bike. Its performance, agility, precision and raring-to-go flair reveal a racing attitude. The BMW G 310 RR is a desirable sports bike in the sub-500 class. It proudly inherits the original road racing genes that have fascinated sports bike enthusiasts with unlimited adrenaline rush on the tarmac.
Key Features:
- Engine: Powered by a 313cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, it offers a balance of power and efficiency, making it suitable for both city commutes and track days.
- Performance: The bike produces a peak power output of 34 horsepower and 28 Nm of torque, delivering spirited acceleration.
- Chassis: Built on a lightweight yet sturdy trellis frame, the G 310 RR ensures agile handling and stability, crucial for high-speed manoeuvres and cornering.
- Suspension: Equipped with an inverted front fork and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock, it provides a smooth ride over various terrains.
- Design: The Racing Blue Metallic paintwork in the "Passion" style gives it a bold and dynamic appearance, while its aerodynamic bodywork and sharp lines emphasize its sporty character.
- Technology: Features a full-color TFT display that provides vital information at a glance, along with multiple riding modes to adapt to different riding conditions.
- Comfort: Ergonomically designed seats and adjustable levers ensure rider comfort during long journeys, while the compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver in traffic.