BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Spied in Production-Ready Guise

The BMW CE 04 electric scooter has been spied undergoing road testing for the first time. The futuristic-looking EV has been caught on camera wearing no camouflage whatsoever. The latest spy pictures reveal several key features of the electric two-wheeler that appears to be production-ready.

The BMW CE 04 electric scooter was first showcased in its concept form in Nov 2020. It was an instant attention seeker thanks to its dynamic and futuristic design and interesting features. Now, based on the latest spy shots, it seems that the electric scooter is nearing production.

We can see in the spy images that the BMW CE 04 electric scooter’s design is quite identical to that of its concept. It has an eye-catching V-shaped headlamp mounted on an aggressive-looking and aerodynamically designed front apron. There’s also the unique visor accompanied by side turn indicators. The rider in the spy shots appears to be sitting in a relaxed position thanks to the large footrest area and raised handlebars. At the back, there’s a tyre hugger that also holds the license plate and side turn signals.

The spy pictures also reveal that the BMW CE 04 electric scooter would come equipped with a mid-mounted motor and use a belt-drive system. For the suspension, we can spot a pair of telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the back mounted on the left side. The electric scooter would also feature keyless ignition and a large TFT display that’s likely to offer Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and call and music controls.

BMW Motorrad is yet to disclose the details of the CE 04. It’d be interesting to see the performance and range figures of the German brand’s futuristic electric scooter. We are expecting the company to share key information later this year. Regarding the launch of the BMW CE 04, it could be introduced in the global markets in the next year or so, however, nothing is confirmed as of now. And its arrival here in India in the near future is highly doubtful.

Source - decoches.blogspot