McMurtry Spéirling PURE Set for Production Debut

McMurtry Automotive is finally ready to unveil the production-ready Spéirling PURE, its outrageous electric hyper track machine. The final version will be revealed next week, with first customer deliveries scheduled for later in 2026.

This isn’t just a lightly updated prototype. In fact, the production-spec car features 95% new components, reflecting the massive effort required to transform a record-breaking concept into something owners can actually live with. The focus this time? Usability, reliability, and a more approachable driving experience.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because the Spéirling prototype has already made headlines. It shattered records at the Goodwood Festival of Speed hillclimb and even set benchmark times at the Top Gear Test Track—territory usually dominated by Formula One machinery.

What makes it truly unique is its fan-based downforce system. Unlike traditional aerodynamics, the Spéirling generates up to 2,000 kg of downforce from a standstill. That translates to a mind-bending grip, with cornering forces reaching up to 3.5G. In simple terms, it sticks to the track like almost nothing else.

Founded in 2016 by Sir David McMurtry, the company builds the car at its Cotswolds facility. Production will be strictly limited to under 100 units, ensuring exclusivity.

Despite its extreme performance, McMurtry insists the PURE isn’t just for professional drivers. The goal is to make it accessible to passionate enthusiasts who want a truly next-level track experience—without needing a racing license.