Fiat Showcases Urban Mobility Vision With Topolino Range Expansion

Fiat has turned the spotlight on micromobility with a dedicated showcase in Rome, underlining its dominance in Europe’s electric quadricycle segment. The brand reports a strong 30 percent year-on-year surge in Topolino orders for Q2 2026, reinforcing its growing appeal in dense urban environments.

Since 2025, the Topolino has led its category, with an impressive electric adoption rate exceeding 60 percent—the highest across any car segment in Europe. Orders this year are on track to hit record levels, highlighting how quickly micromobility is becoming a key pillar of electrification.

Fiat is expanding the lineup with fresh variants, including the Corallo colour, Dolcevita edition, a sportier version, and the exclusive Vilebrequin Collector’s Edition. There’s even a quirky collaboration with Monster, resulting in the ‘Monsterlino’—a set of magnetic Bluetooth speakers designed specifically for the vehicle.

Beyond the Topolino, Fiat also introduced an updated version of its Tris three-wheeler. Built for last-mile transport, it now includes lifestyle-focused options like the Dolcevita variant and even a café-themed model developed with Caffè Vergnano for mobile coffee setups.

Rounding things off is the Multiplina Concept, a modern reinterpretation of the iconic 1956 Fiat 600 Multipla. Positioned between the compact Topolino and a full-size car, it previews Fiat’s broader vision for future urban mobility.