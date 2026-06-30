Euro NCAP Flags Trailer Safety Gap in Crash Tests

Euro NCAP has raised serious concerns over trailer safety, revealing that current rear underrun protection systems may not be enough to prevent fatal crashes. In recent tests conducted at 56 km/h, trailers from Schmitz Cargobull and Krone failed to adequately stop impact intrusion, highlighting a major safety shortfall.

Rear underrun accidents—where a car slides beneath the back of a truck or trailer—remain a critical issue, accounting for around 400 deaths annually across the EU and UK. Despite mandatory regulations in Europe, the existing standards appear insufficient in real-world crash scenarios.

The organisation is now pushing for stricter measures, urging lawmakers in the EU and UK to adopt the more robust TOUGHGUARD standard developed by the US-based Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). This voluntary benchmark has demonstrated improved crash protection in similar conditions.

Adding to the concern, Euro NCAP found that older advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) often struggle to detect stationary trailers. This limitation makes physical underrun guards the last—and most crucial—line of defence.

The findings put pressure on regulators and manufacturers alike, as the industry faces growing calls to rethink trailer safety and reduce preventable fatalities on highways.