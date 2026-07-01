Mercedes-Benz Uses Car Data to Map Road Issues in Europe

Mercedes-Benz is tapping into connected car technology to help improve road infrastructure across Europe. The brand is now sharing anonymised vehicle data with public authorities in Germany and the Netherlands, aiming to identify road damage, poor signage, and accident-prone zones more efficiently.

The idea is simple—use real-world data collected from vehicles instead of relying solely on manual inspections. With modern cars acting as rolling sensors, authorities can get a clearer and more frequent picture of road conditions at a much larger scale.

In Germany’s Baden-Württemberg region, the data is being used to build a comprehensive digital traffic sign registry. This open-source system is expected to cover all types of road signs, reducing the need for on-site surveys while improving traffic management accuracy.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services has been selected as an innovation partner for the second phase of the Dutch Road Monitor (ROMO) programme. Running from 2026 to 2029, the initiative will monitor around 130,000 km of roads in collaboration with the country’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and its National Road Traffic Data Portal.